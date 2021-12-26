Video: Romelu Lukaku makes instant impact off the bench to complete Chelsea comeback

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has made an instant impact as he made his return for the Blues from the bench against Aston Villa today.

It’s been a difficult period for the Belgium international, but he now looks back to his best with a clever glancing header to put Chelsea 2-1 up against Villa.

Steven Gerrard’s side had taken the lead earlier in the game, but Chelsea have turned things around at Villa Park thanks to Lukaku’s goal, plus an earlier penalty from Jorginho…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Chelsea will now hope to hang on to this lead after some recent struggles in the Premier League that have seen them lose ground on their rivals in the title race.

Having Lukaku back could be crucial, as he’s shown with his instant impact today.

