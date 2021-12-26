Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Red Devils already have David de Gea and Dean Henderson as options in that position, but the Daily Star report that in-form Villa shot-stopper Martinez is on their radar in a potential £50million deal.

One imagines De Gea won’t be able to go on for that much longer, and the Daily Star suggest that if he moves on soon, then Martinez could be the ‘keeper Man Utd turn to as a replacement.

They mention that the Argentine could cost around £50m, and that’s a big fee to be paying when United have a fine young ‘keeper of their own in Henderson.

Fabrizio Romano recently mentioned that the England international’s future is in some doubt as he wants more playing time, so it could well be that MUFC end up paying big money to sign a new number one when they perhaps have just as good a long-term option on their books already…

Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers ? #MUFC NO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. ?? #Ajax pic.twitter.com/IejLSwXiVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2021

There’s no doubt that, for the moment, Martinez is the more proven player, with the 29-year-old proving a superb signing for Villa after he initially impressed at Arsenal.

But Henderson has also shown real potential, and would be more of a long-term option due to being five years younger, so it could be far better value for money to keep the faith with him and put him into the first-team more often.

That doesn’t look too likely while De Gea is still around, but it will be interesting to see how this all pans out as there seems a genuine risk of United spending big money on a new ‘keeper due to these complicated current circumstances at Old Trafford.