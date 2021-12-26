Manchester United are reportedly big fans of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as they consider potential transfer targets in that position.

The 21-year-old has shone at Elland Road, becoming a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with Man Utd rating him very highly as one of the finest young players in his position, according to the Daily Star.

The report also says the Red Devils are looking at Aston Villa ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez as they ponder eventual replacements for David de Gea.

Meslier would be another intriguing option for United, with the Frenchman looking to have a great career ahead of him after his early rise in the last year or so.

It’s not too often we see players move between rival clubs, but United have raided Leeds a few times with some notable signings in the not-too-distant past.

The biggest signing was undoubtedly the legendary Eric Cantona, who was later followed by other big names like Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith.

Meslier could end up being the latest to cross the divide, but Leeds supporters will surely be desperate to avoid losing this elite young talent.

Whoever MUFC sign in goal, it’s probably not an urgent priority right now, with ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick recently pointing out to CaughtOffside that current number one David de Gea has surely been the club’s player of the season.