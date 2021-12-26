Video: Mason Mount has an absolute shocker with open goal miss for Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea star Mason Mount got this effort at goal badly wrong as he messed up the opportunity to make it 3-1 against Aston Villa.

The England international is normally a pretty reliable finisher for the Blues, but he needed to do much better after decent work to fashion this opportunity for himself.

Watch below as Mount went around the goalkeeper before steering a poor effort wide of the near post…

Mount will not want to watch this absolute shocker again, especially if Villa end up finding an equaliser later in the game.

Romelu Lukaku and Jorginho had scored to put Chelsea in front, but this was a great opportunity to put the game to bed.

