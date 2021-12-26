Video: Bukayo Saka continues superb recent form to put Arsenal 1-0 up vs Norwich City

Bukayo Saka is at the heart of everything good about Arsenal once again after cutting inside to score the opening goal against Norwich City today.
The exciting young England international is becoming such an important player for the Gunners, with the 20-year-old rising up through the club’s academy to become one of their biggest recent success stories.
Watch below as Saka cuts inside to steer home for Arsenal and put them 1-0 up in today’s Boxing Day Premier League clash at Carrow Road…
#NORARS
Norwich 0-1 Arsenal | GOAL! Saka. pic.twitter.com/M0Ys8JoBu0
— FAST GOALS ? (@IFAST23) December 26, 2021
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
Saka’s goalpic.twitter.com/5q1TBURiG6
— IDontLikeSpurs (@IDontLikeSpurs) December 26, 2021
Arsenal fans will be thrilled with Saka’s contributions, as he now has two goals and two assists in his last four games, as per the tweet below…
Bukayo Saka’s last 4 games for Arsenal:
?? vs Southampton
?? vs West Ham
?? vs Leeds
?? vs Norwich
Consistently contributing. ?7?? pic.twitter.com/eJKKovJrSC
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 26, 2021