Video: Bukayo Saka morphs into prime Arjen Robben with delightful solo goal for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has scored yet another delightful goal for Arsenal, once again cutting in from the right hand side onto his favoured left foot.

The England international is really enjoying himself at Carrow Road, and you can see how much confidence he’s playing with right now as he toys with the Norwich City defence before firing into the far corner…

??? | Bukayo Saka with a beautiful goal to make it three for Arsenal! ? Norwich 0-3 Arsenal ?#NORARSpic.twitter.com/jBoh5pCvCH — TFS – Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) December 26, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Saka is truly a huge success story of Arsenal’s academy, with the 20-year-old looking set to be a star player at the Emirates Stadium for many years to come.

At some point, the only problem for Arsenal might be holding onto such a talent if they’re not winning trophies or, at the very least, playing in the Champions League.