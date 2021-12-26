Arsenal star becomes just the second Gunners player to achieve this feat in the Premier League

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to score in the Gunners’ 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City this afternoon.

The England international is having a superb season, and is adding more goals to his game as he becomes an increasingly important part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled to see a homegrown player having this impact, and he’s not bad when he’s not playing much either, as he shows a bit of a knack as an impact sub.

See below as Opta Joe claim Smith Rowe has become just the second Arsenal player in the Premier League era to score in three consecutive games coming off the bench…

Tomas Rosicky is the only other player to manage this for Arsenal, but Smith Rowe perhaps looks like he could have an even higher ceiling, provided he stays fit in the way that the former Czech Republic international never could.

Arsenal’s big win today shows they’re surely serious contenders in this season’s top four race, with this youthful side looking better with every passing game at the moment.

