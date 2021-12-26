Video: Emile Smith Rowe comes off the bench to score in Arsenal-Norwich thrashing

Emile Smith Rowe still made an impact for Arsenal against Norwich City despite only coming on as a substitute late in the second half.

The England international is having a superb season, and he added another goal to his tally with this simple finish in the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich at Carrow Road…

Smith Rowe clearly doesn’t need too many opportunities to get on the score sheet, and Gooners will be thrilled to see this homegrown talent continuing to shine in the first-team.