Video: Kieran Tierney’s superb finish makes it 2-0 to Arsenal, with lovely assist from Martin Odegaard

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has scored a well-taken goal to make it 2-0 to the Gunners away to Norwich City this afternoon.

The Scotland international is not exactly someone you’d expect to be a big source of goals, but he showed great quality as he broke forward this afternoon, finishing with all the composure and technique of a striker after being put through by Martin Odegaard.

Watch the goal below, with Odegaard once again assisting this afternoon after also setting up Bukayo Saka’s opener earlier in the game…

Tierney and Odegaard are two players who will surely be the main contenders for the Arsenal captaincy after Mikel Arteta recently took the armband off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and they’re showing their credentials with some superb performances this afternoon!

