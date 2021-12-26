Newcastle United are reportedly ready to pay big for the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier this January.

The England international has enjoyed a very decent spell in La Liga, but has long been linked with a move back to the Premier League after also shining with Tottenham and Burnley earlier in his career.

Trippier was most notably targeted by Manchester United in the summer, while he’s also recently been talked up as a possible January target for his former club Spurs.

However, it now seems Newcastle are ready to step up their interest in bringing Trippier back to England, as their new owners back manager Eddie Howe with significant transfer funds.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Magpies could now be prepared to offer around £25.3million for the signing of Trippier when the transfer window re-opens next week.

It remains to be seen, however, if the 31-year-old will opt for a move to St James’ Park over other potential offers.

Newcastle fans will hope that Trippier can be lured over by the club’s ambitious new owners, with other big-name signings also surely likely to be on the way in the near future.

It’s a tricky time for NUFC, however, as they’re still facing a relegation battle this season, so it might be some time before Trippier and similar players can be lured to the club, whatever money’s on offer.