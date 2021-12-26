Arsenal & Chelsea would have to smash wage structure for £70m transfer target, but this player is surely worth it

Arsenal, Chelsea and other transfer suitors for Dusan Vlahovic would reportedly have to smash their wage structures in order to seal the signing of the Fiorentina striker.

The Serbia international has been in stunning form in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe, with 39 goals in his last 60 games in all competitions for his club, including 18 in 20 this season.

According to the Daily Star, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus are among Vlahovic’s admirers, with Fiorentina likely to demand around £70million for his services.

The report adds that the player himself also has high demands, with the 21-year-old supposedly after wages of £200,000 a week.

This is surely too expensive for Arsenal and Chelsea, as it would cause a major shake-up in these clubs’ current wage structures, as the Daily Star notes.

Dusan Vlahovic celebrates a goal for Fiorentina
Still, at some point teams need to make that extra effort if they are to show their ambition at the highest level, and Arsenal in particular should surely view this as a game-changing signing that would be worth paying whatever it takes to get done.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for the Gunners, a new signing up front surely has to be a priority, and an elite young forward like Vlahovic would no doubt be ideal to come in as the long-term replacement to lead the line for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Chelsea might also do well to consider paying up for Vlahovic, as they haven’t quite got a return from their investment in Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Belgium international started brightly with the Blues but has since struggled with both fitness and form, and there’s every chance Vlahovic would end up being an upgrade.

