Video: Granit Xhaka shows off surprise skill as Arsenal put their feet up against Norwich City

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka showed surprise skill in the win over Norwich City in this afternoon’s Premier League Boxing Day clash.
The Switzerland international is not normally one to pull off tricks on the pitch, but he was clearly pretty relaxed in this easy 5-0 victory at Carrow Road.
Watch this hilarious moment from Xhaka below as Arsenal may as well have been playing with cigars in their mouths at this point…
Arsenal were by far the better team as they thrashed Norwich thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.
It is a pleasure watching Arsenal these days but Arteta must be mindful and know how to pick the right players not when it reach to play man city he will gamble by not picking the right players I don’t know whether he is using that to compensate Gadiola his master so he should try to learn fast how the big boys are doing it