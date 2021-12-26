Video: Granit Xhaka shows off surprise skill as Arsenal put their feet up against Norwich City

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka showed surprise skill in the win over Norwich City in this afternoon’s Premier League Boxing Day clash.

The Switzerland international is not normally one to pull off tricks on the pitch, but he was clearly pretty relaxed in this easy 5-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Watch this hilarious moment from Xhaka below as Arsenal may as well have been playing with cigars in their mouths at this point…

Arsenal were by far the better team as they thrashed Norwich thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.