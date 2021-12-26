Video: Wilfried Zaha earns a needless red card after losing his head vs Tottenham

Wilfried Zaha got himself sent off for Crystal Palace against Tottenham after this moment of madness.

Watch below as the Ivory Coast international picked up a second yellow for a petulant shove into Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez…

A moment of madness from Wilfried Zaha ? He receives his second yellow card for this shove on Davinson Sánchez! ? From bad to worse for Crystal Palace… pic.twitter.com/sP6whMwezo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 26, 2021

Palace were already 2-0 down at this point, and Zaha’s inability to control his temper here has surely ended his side’s slim hopes of getting anything from this game.

Despite being a top player on his day, Zaha’s attitude problems have often let him down throughout his career.