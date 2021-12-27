Although they now sit six points off of the pace at the top end of the Premier League, Chelsea’s comprehensive 3-1 win at Aston Villa evidenced that the Blues are still primed and ready to take advantage of any slip ups from both Manchester City and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel’s side appear to be over their little blip, something that most side’s will have at one point or another during a season, and they’re far from out of the title picture at this point.

Romelu Lukaku’s timely return to form at Villa Park will surely have pleased the travelling Chelsea faithful, and news of another high-profile return to the club in the New Year will almost certainly be met with the same goodwill.

It’s been four years since ‘Mr Chelsea’ John Terry left the Stamford Bridge outfit, but according to The Athletic, he’s now coming back to the club of his life because of an inability to find a managerial role he likes elsewhere.

He won’t, however, have anything to do with the first-team. Moreover, he will be offering the youth players at the club’s Cobham academy the benefit of his experience.

A true icon of the club, one can imagine that just having him back about the place will lift the mood and spirits.

For those youngsters at the beginning of their football journey, Terry represents the embodiment of the club and how far they can go as players if they apply themselves in the right manner.

It isn’t clear how long the part-time position will last for but the time that Terry can spend at the training ground will be invaluable.