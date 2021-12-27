It’s not too often that all of European football’s major clubs appear to have a vested interest in the same player, but that’s certainly the case with one young superstar.

As both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo begin to wind down their careers, the stage is set for the next generation of football superstars to take their place.

At this point, many would agree that Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are the pair that are primed to take on the mantle.

The French wunderkind already appears destined for a summer switch to Real Madrid, though any potential announcement, that perhaps would’ve been made in January, will need to be delayed until the two clubs have played against each other in the Champions League.

There’s a school of though that Haaland could potentially join him, and that’s not been completely ruled out at this stage.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, cited by Wett Freunde, Los Blancos, along with Barcelona, are Haaland’s most likely next destinations.

That’s because during di Marzio’s interview, he noted that the young Norwegian ‘doesn’t like’ the Premier League.

“He doesn’t like Premier League too much. It is not in his dreams. It is not the perfect league at the moment,” the Italian was quoted as saying.

“He prefers La Liga – he likes Liga a lot. So, I think in his thoughts, La Liga is the perfect tournament, now, to play in.”

As long as his representative, Mino Raiola, believes that next summer is the right time for his client to move on from the Bundesliga, both English top-flight clubs as well as any others will surely fight tooth and nail to be given enough face time to work on Haaland and persuade him that, in fact, heading to the Premier League will be far more beneficial for his development.