West Ham United boss David Moyes has explained two his substitutions during Boxing Day’s defeat to Southampton.

The Hammers made it three straight defeats across all competitions with a 3-2 loss to Southampton on Boxing Day.

Moyes’ men actually came from behind to take the lead thanks to goals from Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma, but Southampton went on to score two more with a penalty from James Warde-Prowse and a Jan Bednarek effort.

West Ham have slipped to sixth place as a result of their recent efforts, but this is very much a team issue.

Moyes did have the opportunity to throw two players under the bus after the game after bringing off Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals after half-time.

But while he was loosely critical, he refused to take a dig at the two players who didn’t enjoy their best of afternoons.

Asked if he was disappointed with Fornals and Vlasic, he said after the game, as cited by football.london: “No, I didn’t think so in the first half. I thought we were really poor.

“I thought we didn’t have enough energy but I thought that when we did get the ball and we gave it away really cheaply really quickly, it didn’t allow us to sort of build any momentum or any feeling that we were getting a bit of control of the game.”

The Hammers are back in action as soon as tomorrow when they make the short trip to face Watford away from home.

