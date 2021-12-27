As Barcelona approach the opening of the 2022 January transfer window, they find themselves at a real crossroads again.

The moves that will be made by the club early in the new year and perhaps next summer, should dictate just how much of a force the Catalan club are going to be in world football again.

If Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez can drag them out of the doldrums, it will surely put to bed all of the poor mismanagement of the previous regime and allow the club to look forward instead of consistently looking back.

The quicker that the Blaugranes can do that, the better, and to that end, there’s a possibility of a deal to be done in January which would ensure Barca are back on the map again.

According to Sport, if the club can offload those players that continue to drain their finances eg Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, there’s every chance that Juventus warrior, Matthijs de Ligt will be brought on board to shore up a leaky Barca defence.

Were he not to arrive, Laporta and Xavi will turn their attentions to Man United star, Edison Cavani.

The Uruguayan is a guarantee of goals, and heading in to the latter stages of the Europa League, it would offer him the chance for regular football and give Barcelona an upgrade on Martin Braithwaite, who is shortly to return from injury.

With Ansu Fati also on the verge of a return too, arguably Barca’s most pressing need, however, is in defence.

If the club can find the money for Ferran Torres, then surely a little extra for De Ligt is achievable, even if the deal might not be as straightforward as it could be.