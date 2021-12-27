Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a move for a current Everton star ahead of the January transfer window.

We are now just days away from the winter transfer window opening, and all eyes are on Newcastle following their recent takeover.

The Magpies have money to spend, and they are hoping it can not only save them from relegation this season but set them up for a much better season of next.

Recent reports suggest Eddie Howe will prioritise the spine of his team in January, hoping to sign a centre-back and centre midfielder.

And according to Sky Sports, Howe and Newcastle could start their shopping at Goodison Park.

The report suggests Newcastle could pursue a move for out of favour Everton defender Mason Holgate.

Holgate was also likely by Steve Bruce, but the Magpies resisted pursuing a move.

Howe will get much stronger backing, and Holgate, who has made just five Premier League appearances all season, could well be available this winter.