Non-League Epsom & Ewell Football Club have sacked a player who went on a violent rampage after being sent off on Tuesday.

Video footage of the player’s outburst (which you can watch below) went viral after he was filmed throwing punches at three players from Dorking Wanderers Reserves.

He was also seen chasing down the referee, who had sent him off moments earlier for what we can only imagine was a slightly less aggressive offence.

The referee, shielded by players from both teams, managed to escape before abandoning the game in the 69th minute with Dorking Wanderers Reserves 3-0 up.

Epsom & Ewell FC did not name the player, who had worn no.12 on the back of his shirt, but confirmed in a post-match statement that he had since been “released” with “immediate effect”.

The statement in full read: “Epsom and Ewell Football Club would like to put on record our apologies to today’s officials and players of Dorking.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour at our club and are mortified by the scenes in today’s match.

“The player in question has been released by the club with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Dorking for their hospitality today and again apologise for today’s match. This sort of action holds no place in football or society.”

The Southern Combination League tie between Dorking Wanderers Reserves and Epsom & Ewell was abandoned in the second half today…pic.twitter.com/8OsVh9bvvE — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) December 27, 2021

There was a lot of sympathy for the referee on Twitter, with multiple commenters making the point that it is no surprise officials are in short supply in the lower leagues when incidents like this happen.

One wrote: “And we wonder why there is a shortage of referees at non-league level.”

Another added: “Just another day in the role of a referee! Disgusting behaviour.”

There was also sympathy for the Epsom & Ewell no.12 from one Twitter user, who felt that he did not look like a well man.

He wrote: “No defending the player’s actions, in any way, shape or form. But I do feel that what somebody is going through internally should be taken into account when handing out punishments. The very severity of that man’s violent behaviour suggests he needs help. Hope he gets it.”