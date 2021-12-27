As a leader of men, ex-Chelsea star, John Terry, is virtually peerless.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, there was no doubting his authority in the dressing room and his leadership skills.

Often termed ‘Mr Chelsea,’ it was a moniker that was well deserved, for he epitomised everything good about the West London outfit.

However, his career wasn’t without its controversies.

Goal reminded everyone of an alleged racist incident that took place in 2011, when Chelsea were playing West London rivals, Queens Park Rangers, and Terry is supposed to have aimed his verbal volley at QPR’s Anton Ferdinand.

Though it was noted that he had made the disgusting remark which Ferdinand heard, Terry was found not guilty because the nature of the exchange couldn’t be proved.

Now, 10 years later, Terry is going to be thrust back into the spotlight after, somewhat bizarrely, buying his wife Toni an NFT (Non Fungible Token), a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, which is a form of digital ledger.

MORE: Great news for Thiago!

Digital artworks appear to be becoming the new collectibles, with certain NFT’s changing hands for hundreds of thousands of pounds, though Terry’s choice of NFT is sure to raise more than a few eyebrows.

Supposedly depicting his wife, Toni, Terry enlisted the help of the Desperate Ape Wives Twitter account in order to make a render of Toni as an ape.

There may even be an issue of intellectual property being infringed, as the ‘Chelsea’ kit on show in the cartoon isn’t an Adidas render. Both the clothing manufacturer and Chelsea themselves could have something to day.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal to hold talks over La Liga transfer raid in coming days as Arteta approves deal Man United & Chelsea among transfer suitors for impressive young defender Newcastle United in advanced talks to beat Everton to transfer of PSG star

A day later, Terry changed his own Twitter picture to depict himself as an ape. Not the best decisions he’s ever made, quite frankly.