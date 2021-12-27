Wilfried Zaha not only let himself down, but all of his team-mates and the Crystal Palace fans that had made the journey from south to North London on Boxing Day when they could’ve stayed at home with family and watched the highlights later in the evening.

It was a ridiculous reaction from the player in response to a bit of shoulder to shoulder, which has all but disappeared out of the game today.

The first yellow card that he received, dished out by referee Jon Moss, was a subjective call, but Zaha can have no complaints with the second caution which led to his red card in the first half against Tottenham.

With that sending off, any hope that the Eagles might have had in terms of turning the game around all but disappeared.

It beggars belief that Zaha thought he could get away with his challenge on Davinson Sanchez – if you can call it that.

You simply cannot throw another player to the ground in such a manner, especially as he knew he was on a yellow card.

He was silly at best and he only has himself to blame, because his self-discipline in this instance is not what it should be from a player of his calibre.

Moss made the right decision and the red card awarded to Zaha was fully deserved.

There was absolutely no other decision he could’ve made, and he should be commended for the swift and professional way in which he dealt with the situation.