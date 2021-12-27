Ian Wright has criticised West Ham star Arthur Masuaku for his latest performance.

West Ham have hit a wall over the last couple of weeks, losing three consecutive across all competitions.

Those results have seen have drop to sixth in the league, while also dropping out of the Carabao Cup at the quarter final stage.

Their latest defeat came at home to Southampton on Boxing Day, the Hammers losing 3-2.

And in that game, a number of players disappointing, David Moyes’ men giving away a 2-1 lead at home.

But Match of the Day pundit and Arsenal legend singled out Masuaku for his performance against the Saints.

The full-back wasn’t necessarily at fault for the goals, but his lack of defensive discipline didn’t help the Hammers.

“He’s just committed himself there, Masuaku,” Wright said when looking at one passage of play.

The pundit added: “He had a poor game.”

Masuaku and West Ham will have the chance to bounce back as early as tomorrow when the Hammers face Watford away from home.