‘I’m not having that!’ – Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel after Man United draw and hits out at Bruno Fernandes

Gary Neville was critical in his assessment of the body language shown by Manchester United superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the aftermath of tonight’s draw against Newcastle.

Neville, whilst reviewing the match in his Monday Night Football role for Sky Sports, expanded on the ‘whingebags’ description of some Manchester United players that he shared during halftime analysis.

The Red Devils legend pointed to the moments that Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel against Everton earlier this season, Watford and Norwich last time out in particular.

That bad habit was still enacted by Ronaldo despite the circumstances surrounding each match, for Everton it was as the pressure started to mount on Solskjaer, for Watford it was the embarrassing defeat that cost the former boss his job and at Norwich it was the first outing for the new man in charge.

Neville was clear that the ‘whinging attitude’ needs to be lost immediately and reminded the players – especially someone of Ronaldo’s stature of their responsibility to applaud the fans regardless of how they’ve played or what the result was.

What may seem like a small gesture to players is even more important given the time of year, let’s not forget that the travelling fans have trekked up to Newcastle to support the team for a fixture over the festive period – a time when they could just as easily be at home with their families.

Ronaldo straight down the tunnel at full time. No acknowledgement of travelling fans who face 150 miles back home in the rain. No acknowledgement of opponents. Does it every week. Abysmal. He is part of this team and should be reminded of that. — Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) December 27, 2021

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd A brilliant effort from #NUFC and it took some De Gea heroics to deny them of all three points. Cristiano Ronaldo is far from happy, as he storms down the tunnel straight after the whistle. #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/WlpVTPbqPk — Harry Roy (@HarryRoySport) December 27, 2021

A ghastly performance by Manchester United. Attacks – to use the word loosely – were either ended by no movement or hopeful balls forward. Ronaldo straight down tunnel. Followed by Rashford + Rangnick. Cavani, Fernandes + most others go to applaud travelling fans.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 27, 2021

Neville had clearly seen this one too many times from Ronaldo as he reacted angrily:

? “It’s devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they’re not good enough.” @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time pic.twitter.com/euSz2kXLg0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

Some reporters also shared their thoughts about Ronaldo repeating his storm down the tunnel again, and it must be mentioned for full fairness that Marcus Rashford did the same this evening.

Neville dug out Ronaldo and Fernandes especially, highlighting an apparent disconnect in the dressing room that is coming across for everyone to see via the body language of the pair on the pitch.