Leicester City have received another crushing Ricardo Pereira injury blow.

Ricardo has had a difficult time with injury over the last couple of years, suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the 2019/20 season, and he has missed recent weeks with a hamstring issue.

When fit and firing, Ricardo is among the best and most consistent right-backs in the Premier League, but he can’t seem to catch a break.

The Portuguese has suffered blow after a blow, and he is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

Ricardo was at the wrong end of a horror challenge from young Liverpool star Tyler Morton during Leicester City penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week.

The young Red lunged in high and performed a scissor action around Ricardo’s leg. He was incredibly lucky not be sent off.

And it has now been revealed he will miss up to six weeks with a fractured fibula.

“Ricardo Pereira will be [out for] six to eight weeks,” Rodgers explained, as per the Mirror.

“That’s so frustrating for him with how hard he has worked. For the referee not to see that, it’s a fractured fibula and he’s lucky it’s not worse.”