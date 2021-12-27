After yet another win in the Premier League, this time against a spirited Leicester City side, Manchester City are already in overdrive, and that’s ominous for the rest of the English top-flight.

However, their complacency on and off the pitch threatens to be their undoing.

Witness the way in which Pep Guardiola’s side took their foot off of the pedal against the Foxes.

Four-nil up and cruising going into half-time, the visitors to the Etihad Stadium should never have been allowed to get a foothold back in the match.

On another day, the 4-3 that Brendan Rodgers’s side eventually got things back to may well have ended with one of the most stunning comebacks of all time.

As it was, Leicester ran out of steam and City powered through the final minutes of the game to take all three points.

MORE: Great news for Thiago!

Off the pitch, allowing one of their most promising youngsters to leave could prove to be a disastrous piece of business.

Ferran Torres is just 21 years of age and already a regular for the Spanish national team. His projection makes him one of the most exciting young players at Man City, and yet Guardiola hasn’t seen fit to use him too much as yet.

Mundo Deportivo note that Torres will undertake a medical with Barcelona on Monday and be presented by the club on Tuesday.

More Stories / Latest News Star player set to return to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window on one condition West Ham’s new January transfer target indicates why they’ll never come close to being London’s biggest club Ex-Chelsea star John Terry risks being taunted as a racist again after buying incredibly insensitive NFTs

It’s believed that Xavi has wanted the 21-year-old ever since taking over at the Catalan club, and he’s likely to be delighted with the acquisition.

City should never have considered allowing Torres to leave, and it’s a decision that could well come back to haunt them.