With the January transfer window about to open for business, a decent purchase here and there could make or break the season for some teams.

For the likes of Manchester United or Liverpool, it might mean the difference between challenging for title honours and European placings.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be a student of Man United manager, Ralf Rangnick’s, so it isn’t really too much of a surprise to understand that both would be looking at the same player to strengthen their attacking options.

Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele, is genuinely two-footed, can beat almost any opponent for pace and is a constant threat to opposition teams.

Though he does have a poor injury record during his time at the Camp Nou, there’s little doubt that when he’s on it, there’s nobody finer in the wide positions.

Previously linked to the Reds by Mundo Deportivo and cited by the Daily Mail, Manchester United were also credited with a serious interest by Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun.

Both are set to be disappointed, however, as Dembele dropped the strongest hint yet that he would be staying at Barcelona.

He uploaded a picture of the Barca crest onto his Instagram Stories, suggesting that there’s only one club for him and it’s his current employers.