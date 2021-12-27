Newcastle United are said to have made a decision over Tottenham star Dele Alli ahead of the January transfer window.

Alli has been linked with a move away from Tottenham after falling down the pecking order in recent years.

The England international struggled for form last season and has continued his struggles this term, managing just seven Premier League starts in what has been a relatively good start from Spurs, pending wins in their games in hand.

The newly rich Newcastle have been linked with Alli ahead of the January transfer window.

But it seems as though Magpies boss Howe and his bosses have made their mind up on the potential deal.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have decided not to pursue a move for Alli.

Newcastle are said to be keen to strengthen in defence and central midfield as he looked to establish a stronger base.

That means Alli is likely to fall by the wayside, though it is reported Tottenham are still willing to strike a loan deal for the 25-year-old.

It will be interesting to see where Alli ends up should he be moved on, though if he winds up staying, Antonio Conte may not be overly disappointed.

MORE: Newcastle could beat Everton to PSG star

Alli impressed in a recent draw with Liverpool and has shown that he can be a useful player to have around.

But by the same token, it’s clear that Alli needs more regular game time if he is to return to his former level, and a loan spell could help him do just that.

It will be all eyes on January to see if any other clubs come in for Alli, or indeed if Newcastle circle back around should they check off their other priorities.