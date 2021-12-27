Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has selected a current Spurs player he thinks may be out of place.

Spurs have enjoyed a solid start to life under Antonio Conte and they are on course to move into fourth place should they win their games in hand.

It’s a position Tottenham fans will be pleased with given the rocky start they endured under now former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

But it has still been far from perfect, and former player O’Hara believes there is one player in particular who has not been pulling his weight.

“He is not for me, Ndombele,” O’Hara told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he is good enough to play for this Spurs side. He is not fit enough to play. I don’t think he has the capacity.”

Ndombele has been at Tottenham since 2019, making 61 Premier League appearance since.

He has been in and out this season, but he has featured in Tottenham’s last two outings, starting against Liverpool in the impressive 2-2 draw and coming off the bench for the win over Crystal Palace.