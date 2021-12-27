So far, so good for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

In all fairness, things couldn’t get much worse for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tutelage, and had the board not made the decision to dispense with the Norwegian’s services when they did, it’s entirely possible that they’d be staring at the top few teams in the Premier League from mid-table.

As it is, the team go into their match on Monday against Newcastle United looking for three points that will take them to fifth in the table.

What’s clearly just as pleasing as their results are the standard of performances and their understanding of what it is Rangnick expects of them.

Things could be about to change significantly, however.

According to The Sun, the manager has identified four exciting German youngsters that are being flagged as potential new recruits by the Old Trafford-based outfit.

If Rangnick has earned anything at all in the short space of time he has been at the club, it’s supporter respect, and they’ll need to be right behind him if he’s successful in bringing the quartet of Florian Wirtz, Luca Netz, Eric Martel and Armel Bella-Kotchap to the red half of Manchester.

Though not homegrown, the evident trust to be placed in youth harks back to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Class of 92, comprised of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and Gary Neville came into Fergie’s United side and revolutionised it.

They made a mockery of the notion that you can’t win anything with kids.

Rangnick is clearly of the same mindset, and with all four players highly-rated, whilst a revolution isn’t needed, a new sense of purpose and focus can be fostered going forward, with youth players at the heart.