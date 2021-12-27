Real Madrid could submit a juicy offer to Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Los Blancos are biding their time with Kylian Mbappe, expected to wait until after their Champions League clash with PSG to submit their pre-contract agreement offer.

But they might just have other needs to take care of, and according to The Sun, who have suggested they could move for a right-back.

Dani Carvajal’s fitness record has been poor over recent seasons, while back-up right-back Lucas Vazquez isn’t at the level Carlo Ancelotti wants in a starting full-back.

And that could lead Real Madrid to move for Chelsea star Reece James, according to the report.

It’s claimed Real Madrid could offer up as much as £50million plus Eden Hazard to get the deal done.

Hazard has struggled since his more than £100million move to the Santiago Bernabeu two years ago.

That could see him used as part of a deal to lure James to the Spanish capital.

Though, it does seem unlikely Chelsea will allow James to leave given just how impressed they have been over the last year or so.

MORE: Chelsea and Man City target ‘doesn’t like’ the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel is a big believer in James, and there is also the question of whether Real Madrid will be willing to spend quite so much.

While Carvajal is injury prone, he is also a top-class right-back who has been playing excellently this season.

That could make a January offer a little less likely than reported, especially combined with Chelsea’s likely reluctance.