Some terrible news came out of Algeria on Christmas day as footballer Sofiane Lokar sadly passed away after collapsing during a fixture for second-tier side Mouloudia Saida against Oran.

According to the Mirror via Turkish outlet SuperHaber, the 30-year-old suffered a head injury after a collision with his own goalkeeper in the 26th minute of the match.

SuperHaber reported that Lokar was then treated and cleared to return to action, but tragedy struck just nine minutes later.

The Algerian footballer, who reportedly got married last week, collapsed and paramedics rushed to Lokar, but he sadly passed away.

It’s such disheartening news, it is a tragedy as it is, but for Lokar to lose his life on Christmas day and just a week after getting married is truly upsetting.

It’s added that Lokar was the captain of Saida, his presence will be missed dearly by everyone at the club as Algerian football continues to mourn.