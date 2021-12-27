Antonio Conte is starting to get the performances out of his Tottenham Hotspur side that he’s arguably been waiting for, with the Italian quietly masterminding the North Londoners’ ascent up the Premier League table.

No losses in the last six has seen them leapfrog London rivals, West Ham United, into fifth position in the table, just a couple of wins behind Arsenal, who themselves have seen a renaissance under Mikel Arteta.

Spurs have also knocked West Ham, who were one of the favourites, out of the Carabao Cup.

With less than a week until the opening of the January transfer window, how Conte does at this point, in terms of who he moves on and who he brings in, will dictate how well the North Londoners do in the second half of the campaign.

Most transfer business is generally kept to the summer windows, though it has been known for the odd big-name to be moved on at the start of a year. Particularly if they’re into the last few months of their current deal.

That’s exactly the situation facing Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale at present, and MARCA seem to think that January could represent some sort of D-Day as far moving on goes.

Furthermore, reliable football journalist, Ekrem Konur, has tweeted that a return to White Hart Lane isn’t out of the question.

The only stumbling block remaining is whether Conte will give his thumbs up to the deal happening.

After Bale’s previous few months at Tottenham last season, which wasn’t the great move that everyone hoped, that seems unlikely.