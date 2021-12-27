‘They’re a bunch of whingebags!’ – Gary Neville blasts Man United players for ‘shocking’ first-half display with ‘no urgency’ against Newcastle

Manchester United legend Gary Neville was absolutely appalled with the ‘shocking’ and ‘poor’ performance from the Red Devils in the first-half of the Premier League tie against Newcastle.

Neville, who was taking on his duties as a pundit for Monday Night Football, criticised the eleven out on the pitch for failing to even stick to the ‘basics of the game’ as they showed ‘no urgency’.

The opener from Allan Saint-Maximin was the perfect evidence of that summary from Neville, the likes of Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire failed to press the attacker, instead statuesque, and he scored.

Neville insisted that not a single player did even ‘one thing right’, and they absolutely did not do their jobs or themselves ‘justice’ with their flat display.

The Magpies were allowed to run riot against Ralf Rangnick’s nonchalant side in the first-half, which is why Neville branded the players ‘whingebags’ and slammed them for ‘complaining about everything’.

? “They are a bunch of whingebags. They are absolutely shocking out there.”@GNev2 has nothing positive to say about Manchester United’s first half performance pic.twitter.com/KsCDORbUF9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

Read the full transcript of what Neville had to say below:

“You don’t want to go overboard, they’ve been off for 16 days, they’ve obviously got a new manager, trying to get used to a new system, the balance of the team isn’t right.”

“But I was worried after Norwich, there was no pressing and no urgency. The basics of the game. Every single battle – they’ve lost.”

“That’s a really poor performance there. They’ve not done one single thing right, and there’s not one single player who can go in at halftime and say they’ve done their jobs or even themselves justice.”

Presenter (Dave Jones): “Any positives?”

Neville: “Nothing. Honestly I can’t say anything other than the fact that they’ve gone 16 days without a game, there’s potentially some sort of reason there.”

“I’m not really looking at that to be honest, because there’s still basics of the game you can do properly, which is win your battles, go into tackles properly, show a little bit of urgency and look like it matters.”

“They’re whinging at each other, they’re a bunch of whingebags! Watch them on that pitch, I’m not going to go into the names.”

“Honestly, they’re whinging at each other, their arms are up in the air, they’re sort of complaining about everything! Honestly, absolutely shocking out there in that first half.”

“To be honest with you, they got the last manager the sack! Ralf Rangnick’s not going to get sacked, he’s only had two or three weeks with them, but they’ll get a lot of managers the sack, that lot, if they carry on like that.”

“That’s a really really poor performance. It’s only 45 minutes but they’ve got to sort themselves out. Massively below anything that’s expected.”

United have just looked completely unable to defend Newcastle, a side who are hardly feared for their attacking capabilities in the Premier League, and displayed an overall lack of intent across the board.

Neville also suggested that this bunch of players are now the problem off the back of such a display, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked but flat pressing and a lack of ‘urgency’ as he described remain.