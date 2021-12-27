When foreign managers come into the Premier League, they know exactly what to expect.

It’s therefore becoming quite a troublesome trait that when things don’t quite go their team’s way, there’s a general sense of rallying against the league and the organisation of it.

For example, the festive fixtures have been part of English football tradition for decades, but Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp now believes that player welfare should take precedence over tradition.

“December will always be crazy,” he was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

“Everything is fine until you reach Christmas. [December] 26/28 is still not right to play.”

He’ll likely get short shrift from the thousands of families for whom the Boxing Day games and those just after are just as much a part of their Christmas enjoyment as pigs in blankets and mince pies.

Now Thomas Tuchel has stuck his head above the parapet to moan about the current situation with regards to the number of subs allowed in games.

The German clearly feels that five subs instead of three should be the norm, just as it was when Covid disrupted the 2019/20 campaign.

That’s seen former England international and now highly-regarded pundit, Alan Shearer, take Tuchel to task.

“This is what out country is, he knew that before coming in,” he said on Match of the Day.

“The teams vote that in and they [Chelsea] didn’t want that.”

Though unhappy with the issue, Tuchel did note on Match of the Day that he doesn’t expect it to change.

“Five changes were invented because of Covid,” he said in the immediate aftermath of his side’s win at Aston Villa.

“Now we’re in the middle of Covid, and some teams are having games postponed, and others aren’t. Three changes is a big disadvantage.

“Of course [five substitutions should be allowed]. Zero chance [they will]. We are the only league that plays in winter, which I love, but we’re not protecting the players.”

Perhaps both Klopp and Tuchel would be better served if they concentrated more on what they can affect rather than trying to engineer new ways of working to their liking.