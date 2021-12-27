A face mask didn’t look like it could hide the smile beaming from Ferran Torres’ face as he arrived at the location where he will complete a medical today to seal a transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that the paperwork to take the 21-year-old from the Premier League back to La Liga is now complete by both clubs.

Romano shared news of Torres’ arrival in Barcelona yesterday, adding that the ace will sign a five-year deal with the Blaugrana, joining for an initial fee of €55m in a deal that carries up to €10m in add-ons.

Torres has seen minimal action for Pep Guardiola’s current side this season, featuring just seven times as he’s slipped down the pecking order behind the likes of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

The young winger has shown serious promise since with City, but Torres has been restricted by a relative lack of action owing to the hugely talented squad that Guardiola has at his disposal.

Torres has contributed 16 goals and four assists in 43 appearances for the Citizens, but a return to his homeland with a Barcelona side aiming for resurgence is the step to take his career to the next level.

With sporadic action the only possibility at City right now, this might be the perfect move for Torres, but the Spain international will now have to deal with the immense pressure that comes with the Barcelona shirt, and expectations from a fanbase to help turn things around immediately.

Given some of the devastating displays we’ve seen from Torres, City may rue this sale should the ace fulfil his potential, but they are banking a considerable profit on the €27m they paid Valencia for the ace just 18 months ago, per the Guardian.