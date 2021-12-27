Tottenham are said to be considering an audacious swoop fo Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé.

Spurs are hoping to strengthen in the fast-approaching January transfer window as they look to improve their chances of bagging a top four spot.

Just how much Antonio Conte will have to spend remains to be seen, but according to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Spurs could be considering a bold move for Barca winger Dembélé.

Dembélé is out of contract in the summer, and the report claims Barcelona could cash in with Ferran Torres expected to complete his move from Manchester City.

But reports elsewhere report Dembélé is close to agreeing a new contract with Barcelona.

The Frenchman is likely to sign reduced terms which will go some way in allowing Barca to register Torres amid their La Liga salary issues.

If the new contract hits the fan, it seems Tottenham could be interested in landing Dembélé on a cut-price fee.

But at this point, it is very unlikely they will get that opportunity.