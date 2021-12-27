Video: Allan Saint-Maximin dances away to stun Man United as Raphael Varane blunder leads to Newcastle opener

With less than seven minutes on the clock, disaster struck for Manchester United against Newcastle as a rare mistake from Raphael Varane lead to the Tyneside outfit taking the lead.

Varane made the mistake of attempting to hold off Callum Wilson and style his way out of danger, leaving Sean Longstaff to power through the Frenchman and snatch the ball.

Longstaff quickly sent the ball to magic man Allan Saint-Maximin and the attacker proved his flair as he drifted inside, gliding away from Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire in the process, before curling the ball into the corner despite being off balance.

What a start for #NUFC? Allan Saint-Maximin gives Newcastle the lead in the seventh minute ? Watch live now on Sky Sports PL ? #NEWMUN

Or follow our blog ? https://t.co/c0TSDjKfEe pic.twitter.com/qCm7f7WVX1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Via Play.

Saint-Maximin punished the United backline for allowing him to cut in on his right foot, the likes of Maguire and Dalot looked completely lost as the Frenchman fired the Magpies into the lead.