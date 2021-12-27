Video: Allan Saint-Maximin dances away to stun Man United as Raphael Varane blunder leads to Newcastle opener

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

With less than seven minutes on the clock, disaster struck for Manchester United against Newcastle as a rare mistake from Raphael Varane lead to the Tyneside outfit taking the lead.

Varane made the mistake of attempting to hold off Callum Wilson and style his way out of danger, leaving Sean Longstaff to power through the Frenchman and snatch the ball.

Longstaff quickly sent the ball to magic man Allan Saint-Maximin and the attacker proved his flair as he drifted inside, gliding away from Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire in the process, before curling the ball into the corner despite being off balance.

See More: Wing-back, midfielder and centre-back talents alongside Wirtz on list of German wonderkids Rangnick is eyeing for Manchester United

Pictures from Sky Sports and Via Play.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid tipped to make Eden Hazard swap deal offer to Chelsea in January
Tottenham lining up audacious swoop for Barcelona star ahead of January transfer window
Pundit singles out underperforming Tottenham star who is ‘not fit enough’

Saint-Maximin punished the United backline for allowing him to cut in on his right foot, the likes of Maguire and Dalot looked completely lost as the Frenchman fired the Magpies into the lead.

More Stories Allan Saint-Maximin Callum Wilson Diogo Dalot Harry Maguire Raphael Varane Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.