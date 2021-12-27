Video: Edinson Cavani shows quick reflexes to bag equaliser for Man United vs Newcastle

In the 70th minute of this evening’s Premier League encounter, Manchester United finally drew themselves against Newcastle thanks to Edinson Cavani.

Bruno Fernandes turned and floated the ball over the right flank for Diogo Dalot and the marauding full-back rewarded his pal by drilling an inch-perfect low cross into the area for Cavani.

Cavani’s first-time effort to meet the cross was blocked by the Newcastle defence, but the ball bundled out and the 34-year-old showed he wasn’t lacking sharpness at all on his return from injury as he controlled the ball with his knee and poked it into the back of the net.

? “Another chance, another chance, you can’t give him three.” With 20 minutes to go #NUFC have lost their lead ? Edinson Cavani equalises for #MUFC ? Watch live now on Sky Sports PL ? #NEWMUN

Or follow our blog ? https://t.co/c0TSDjKfEe pic.twitter.com/wG3lAYEXh5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and USA Network.

The deflection spilling back into the path of Cavani was a stroke of luck, but El Matador deserves all the credit for keeping the play alive with his quick reflexes to put the ball into the back of the net.