Video: Harrowing footage of teammates of Sofiane Lokar in tears after Algerian footballer died after collapsing in Christmas day match

Players of Mouloudia Saida were understandably hysterical after teammate Sofiane Lokar collapsed and died during their match against Oran on Christmas day.

The full details of the horrific moment can be read in this article, 30-year-old Lokar, who reportedly only got married last week, suffered a nasty collision in the 26th minute, was cleared to return and then collapsed just nine minutes later.

Footage from TV100 has now emerged online, showing the Saida players crying in heartbreak after witnessing a horrific incident on the pitch.

Whilst many will agree that this moment of grieving should’ve stayed private, it highlights what Sofiane meant to his teammates and the impact that these recurring collapse incidents are having on players.

