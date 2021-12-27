Video: Marcus Rashford fires the ball straight out of play with awful cross for Manchester United vs Newcastle

In the 60th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Manchester United, things looked promising for the Red Devils as they chased a goal.
Marcus Rashford carried the ball down the left flank, using a couple of body feints and stepovers to get himself down towards the byline.
But, when the time came for the England international to deliver a cross, the 24-year-old looked up and somehow fired the ball straight out of play for a goal kick with one of the worst ball ins we’ve seen.
That Rashford moment
Was he trying to shoot or cross ??? pic.twitter.com/9iXjxazxl6
— 11MoSalah11 (@11MoSalah11) December 27, 2021
Pictures from USA Network.
Rashford saw out the entire 90 minutes this evening as the Red Devils were lucky to come away with a point against a Magpies bunch who almost swooped away with all three.