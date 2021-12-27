Video: Marcus Rashford fires the ball straight out of play with awful cross for Manchester United vs Newcastle

In the 60th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Newcastle and Manchester United, things looked promising for the Red Devils as they chased a goal.

Marcus Rashford carried the ball down the left flank, using a couple of body feints and stepovers to get himself down towards the byline.

But, when the time came for the England international to deliver a cross, the 24-year-old looked up and somehow fired the ball straight out of play for a goal kick with one of the worst ball ins we’ve seen.

See More: ‘They’re a bunch of whingebags!’ – Gary Neville blasts Man United players for ‘shocking’ first-half display with ‘no urgency’ against Newcastle

That Rashford moment

Was he trying to shoot or cross ??? pic.twitter.com/9iXjxazxl6 — 11MoSalah11 (@11MoSalah11) December 27, 2021

Pictures from USA Network.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I’m not having that!’ – Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo for storming down the tunnel after Man United draw and hits out at Bruno Fernandes Stan Collymore feels John Terry will not land top manager’s job until he apologises to Anton Ferdinand for abusive comments Jon Moss could have handled Zaha better at Spurs, says Keith Hackett as ex-ref blasts unathletic coasters among Premier League officials

Rashford saw out the entire 90 minutes this evening as the Red Devils were lucky to come away with a point against a Magpies bunch who almost swooped away with all three.