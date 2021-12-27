Losing 3-2 at home to Southampton was another disappointing reverse for David Moyes and his West Ham squad.

Ever since losing Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to injuries, the Hammers have dropped off the pace at the top of the Premier League table.

Just a few short weeks ago, the East London outfit were putting the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to the sword at the London Stadium, and sat deservedly in fourth spot in the English top-flight.

They were, for all intents and purposes, the best of the rest, with the destination of this season’s title arguably expected to be won by either Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea, the current top three.

Fast forward to just after the Boxing Day fixtures had been concluded, and Moyes now finds his team languishing in sixth position and seven points off of fourth spot.

MORE: Great news for Thiago!

It could get even worse for the Scot after Monday’s game between Newcastle United and Manchester United. Should the Red Devils take all three points, they will leapfrog West Ham too.

The table doesn’t lie of course, and nor too does West Ham’s transfer business.

According to The Telegraph, the Hammers are going after Bournemouth centre-back, Lloyd Kelly.

The 23-year-old has been a part of the Cherries’ push for promotion for the Championship side, but isn’t really the type of signing that West Ham need to take them to the next level and if they have genuine aspirations of cementing themselves as London’s biggest club.

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Chelsea star John Terry risks being taunted as a racist again after buying incredibly insensitive NFTs Arsenal to hold talks over La Liga transfer raid in coming days as Arteta approves deal Man United & Chelsea among transfer suitors for impressive young defender

Frankly, they’re as far from that as they’ve ever been, and consistent underinvestment was always going to bring the chickens home to roost.

Daniel Kretinsky hasn’t yet pumped in the millions to the playing squad that his investment in the club suggested, and until he does, West Ham will continue to be one of London’s also rans.