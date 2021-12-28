Arsenal are reportedly already prepared to seal the transfer of a new striker as it looks like Alexandre Lacazette will be leaving the Emirates Stadium.

The former Lyon man is nearing the end of his contract and it looks like he won’t be signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners telling him to resolve his future as soon as possible, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lacazette has been an important player for Arsenal for a number of years, and he’s just started featuring more often in Mikel Arteta’s side due to the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recently suffered a major dip in form and lost the captaincy.

Arsenal could be in real trouble if they find themselves losing both Aubameyang and Lacazette in close succession, with Arteta’s side already short of quality up front.

The north London giants need to find a top centre-forward as soon as possible, so fans will hope there are some talented players in the pipeline, though Todo Fichajes don’t name any specific names.

Another report today, from Don Balon, has seen Arsenal linked with Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic, and he could be a decent option as long as he gets back to his best after a difficult time in Madrid.