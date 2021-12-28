Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs in the mix to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after recently losing the captaincy, and it seems highly likely that he’ll soon be on his way out of the club.

There have been some transfer rumours linking Aubameyang with Barcelona, but a report from Sport now suggests that the Catalan giants could be moving for Ferran Torres instead, while the Arsenal striker is a target for Newcastle.

The Magpies have recently been bought by wealthy new Saudi owners, and that could mean they’re in a strong position to lure in big names like Aubameyang.

Of course, it could be a risky move to spend big on the out-of-form 32-year-old, but it could also prove a masterstroke if he can get back to his best at St James’ Park.

Newcastle won’t be able to sign the very best players in the world straight away, even if they are now one of the richest clubs in world football.

Aubameyang might not be ideal, but he’d still likely be an upgrade on what Eddie Howe currently has in his attack, especially now that Callum Wilson is injured.