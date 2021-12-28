Newcastle United ‘in the mix’ to seal transfer of Arsenal star

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs in the mix to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium after recently losing the captaincy, and it seems highly likely that he’ll soon be on his way out of the club.

There have been some transfer rumours linking Aubameyang with Barcelona, but a report from Sport now suggests that the Catalan giants could be moving for Ferran Torres instead, while the Arsenal striker is a target for Newcastle.

The Magpies have recently been bought by wealthy new Saudi owners, and that could mean they’re in a strong position to lure in big names like Aubameyang.

Of course, it could be a risky move to spend big on the out-of-form 32-year-old, but it could also prove a masterstroke if he can get back to his best at St James’ Park.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Newspaper hilariously claim that Ronaldo has reached out to Pique over Barcelona transfer in Spanish April Fools Day jibe that jokes about Man United man renting Messi’s house and the Europa League
Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target to be cleared to leave current club
Man United & Real Madrid among transfer suitors for wonderkid, club under pressure to sell

Newcastle won’t be able to sign the very best players in the world straight away, even if they are now one of the richest clubs in world football.

Aubameyang might not be ideal, but he’d still likely be an upgrade on what Eddie Howe currently has in his attack, especially now that Callum Wilson is injured.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.