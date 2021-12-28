Chelsea will have to start considering who their next club captain will be as reliable Spanish journalist Gerard Romero reports that Cesar Azpilicueta will join Barcelona next summer.

Romero has detailed this evening that the 32-year-old has reached an agreement in principle to move to the Blaugrana on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

It’s added that only a few ‘personal issues’ could hamper the deal at this point, as it appears that Azpilicueta will be returning to his homeland after over a decade away from Spain.

Contamos en @JijantesFC Cesar Azpilicueta está muy cerca del Barça. El club tiene un principio de acuerdo con el defensa para incorporarse a partir de junio. Sólo unos temas personales pueden cambiar el rumbo de la operación #mercato https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL pic.twitter.com/RfM6MGpyxS — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 28, 2021

Azpilicueta is one shy of 450 appearances for the Blues in a brilliant spell that will have stretched nine years come next summer.

Over that period, Azpilicueta has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League and he’s tasted success with the side in every major competition.

Azpilicueta has won the top-flight twice with the Blues, the Champions League last season, Europa League on two occasions, as well as the FA and League Cups.

The Catalan outfit are also keen on another free transfer swoop courtesy of Chelsea as it’s reported that they are in advanced talks over the capture of Andreas Christensen as well.