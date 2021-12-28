Barcelona are not giving up on the race to sign Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The pair of Chelsea stars are out of contract in the summer, and with Barcelona looking to save some Euros here and there given the current financial complications the club currently have after years and years of overspending on wages and transfer fees, acquiring the pair would be ideal.

However, both Christensen, 25, and Azpilicueta, 32, are players Chelsea would like to keep on their books.

The former is an up and coming defender who could yet establish himself as one of the best ball playing defenders around, while the latter is vastly experienced and rightly shoulders the clubs armband, always giving his best whenever he plays no matter the position.

However, according to Sport, Barcelona are very keen to get deals for the pair over the line. And the report indicates that the pair of them are currently more attracted to the Blaugrana project than continuing at The Blues, with previous talks being at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Barcelona have changed transfer priorities by necessity since the summer and are wading into a market they would usually only dip their toes in.