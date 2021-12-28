Barcelona have completed the signing of Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Torres for some time, and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that a deal was close.

Barca have had some salary issues to work out in the last 24 hours or so, and they still have some work to do, but they have received the right assurances to be able to announce the deal today.

Barca announced this afternoon that an agreement has been reached with Manchester City and that Torres will sign a five-year contract with a €1billion release clause.

The Spain international will be presented to Barcelona fans at Camp Nou on Wednesday, and it is expected he is joining on a €55million deal plus variables, as per BBC.

At this point, Torres remains ineligible to play with Barcelona needing to reduce their salary mass to be able to register him with La Liga.

But if the Blaugrana can successful wrap up Ousmane Dembélé’s new contract in the coming days, they should have the space they need.