Chelsea fans “horrified” by weird new away kit as pictures leaked online

Chelsea look set to unveil a bizarre new away kit next season that is not going down well with the club’s fans on Twitter.

The Blues took some flak for their Crystal Palace-style away shirt last season, though this year their designs have been fairly traditional and pretty stylish overall.

Still, it looks like we could have another poor effort from Nike coming next season, as the reliable Footy Headlines leak this rumoured away strip for 2022/23…

It’s certainly not the most attractive design we’ve seen, and it’s hard to imagine Chelsea fans will be flocking in large numbers to buy it.

Some fans on social media have remarked that they’re “horrified” by the leaked kit, while one described it as a “monstrosity”.