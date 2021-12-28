Chelsea’s potential transfer swoop for Premier League ace could now make sense after huge injury blow

Chelsea have been dealt the huge blow of losing left-back Ben Chilwell to injury for what is now expected to be the rest of the season.

The England international has been out of action since being injured in the 4-0 win over Juventus, and Goal report that he now needs surgery on his knee.

Chilwell has shone for Chelsea and his absence will no doubt be a huge blow for the Blues, though it perhaps means some surprising recent transfer rumours could now make a bit more sense.

A report from Todo Fichajes stated that Chelsea were interested in a loan move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne, and the Frenchman could now be a very decent signing to help cover for Chilwell.

Digne has shone for Everton and looks like he’d fit in well at a bigger club, even if he previously struggled to establish himself at Barcelona.

Chelsea could surely now do well to consider their options ahead of January, as it probably won’t be ideal for them to be relying on Marcos Alonso for the rest of the campaign.

The west London giants also have players out on loan that they could perhaps recall, though Digne is a more proven player at this level, so makes sense as an ideal target for that role.