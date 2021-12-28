Former Chelsea manager lining up surprise transfer swoop for in-form Blues star

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly lining up a transfer raid on his old club.

The Italian tactician, now in charge of Serie A giants Lazio, is keen to bring Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to the Stadio Olimpico, according to Tuttosport.

Hudson-Odoi first broke into the Chelsea first-team when Sarri was in charge at Stamford Bridge, and it perhaps makes sense that the ex-Blues boss is now keen on a reunion.

Still, with Hudson-Odoi playing more of a key role and looking much improved under Thomas Tuchel in recent times, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Chelsea let him go.

One imagines the west London giants will be keen to continue to build around the exciting young England international, who is finally starting to show his full potential.

Chelsea have a number of hugely talented players in their first-team who rose up through the club’s academy, and Hudson-Odoi is surely alongside the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James as having a big future at the club.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as one imagines Hudson-Odoi could at some point be tempted to leave CFC if he goes back to warming the bench, which led to speculation over his future in the past.

