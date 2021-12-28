Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have been criticised on the back of their disappointing performance on Monday night.

The Reds drew with strugglers Newcastle United after what was a sub-par performance from Ralph Rangnick’s men.

United went behind in the clash and had to be bailed out by the returning Edinson Cavani, but they couldn’t find a winner and they have lost more ground in their bid to land a top four spot this season.

Rangnick’s men remain in seventh place and they are seven points behind fourth placed Arsenal with two games in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in the clash, and he has been criticised by former Aston Villa star turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, who wasn’t impressed by the Portuguese superstar or the attitude of his teammates.

“Let’s not be fooled, Ronaldo was shocking last night,” he told talkSPORT.

“He didn’t offer anything on the ball. He could have got subbed at half-time.

“I understand the size and stature of Ronaldo but if he’s not performing can he really be throwing his hands up at the players?”

MORE: Sevilla make loan offer for Man Utd star

He added: “You don’t see Liverpool players throw their arms up – or Manchester City.

“The legend of Gary Neville can spot it too – there’s a problem in that dressing room.”

United are back in action as soon as Thursday when they face Burnley at Old Trafford ahead of facing Wolves at home on January 3.